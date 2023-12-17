The New Orleans Pelicans (15-11) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the San Antonio Spurs (4-20) on December 17, 2023 at Frost Bank Center.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Spurs and Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 47.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% lower than the 48.9% of shots the Spurs' opponents have knocked down.

In games New Orleans shoots better than 48.9% from the field, it is 7-5 overall.

The Pelicans are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 21st.

The 114.8 points per game the Pelicans average are 6.4 fewer points than the Spurs give up (121.2).

When New Orleans scores more than 121.2 points, it is 6-1.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans are putting up 117.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 111.9 points per contest.

In 2023-24, New Orleans is giving up 112.7 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 115.2.

The Pelicans are draining 11.2 three-pointers per game, which is 0.6 more than they're averaging when playing on the road (10.6). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 35.6% in home games and 35.7% in road games.

Pelicans Injuries