How to Watch the Northwestern State vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The LSU Tigers (10-1) will be looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak when taking on the Northwestern State Demons (4-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Northwestern State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Northwestern State vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Demons put up an average of 61.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 60.8 the Tigers give up to opponents.
- Northwestern State is 2-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.
- LSU is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 61.3 points.
- The 96.4 points per game the Tigers score are 35.5 more points than the Demons allow (60.9).
- LSU has a 10-1 record when scoring more than 60.9 points.
- Northwestern State has a 4-5 record when giving up fewer than 96.4 points.
- This year the Tigers are shooting 51.2% from the field, 14.4% higher than the Demons give up.
Northwestern State Leaders
- Jiselle Woodson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)
- Sharna Ayres: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)
- Karmelah Dean: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30 FG%
- Carla Celaya: 4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)
- Jenny Ntambwe: 8.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northwestern State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Southern
|W 46-35
|F. G. Clark Center
|12/6/2023
|Tarleton State
|W 59-51
|Prather Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ UL Monroe
|L 76-60
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ LSU
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
|12/30/2023
|Champion Christian
|-
|Prather Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.