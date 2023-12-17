Sunday's contest features the LSU Tigers (10-1) and the Northwestern State Demons (4-5) squaring off at Pete Maravich Assembly Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 83-55 victory for heavily favored LSU according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 17.

The Demons dropped their last matchup 76-60 against UL Monroe on Tuesday.

Northwestern State vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Northwestern State vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 83, Northwestern State 55

Other Southland Predictions

Northwestern State Schedule Analysis

The Demons took down the No. 229-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Tarleton State Texans, 59-51, on December 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

Northwestern State has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (two).

According to the RPI, the Tigers have two wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 41st-most in Division 1.

Northwestern State 2023-24 Best Wins

59-51 at home over Tarleton State (No. 229) on December 6

46-35 on the road over Southern (No. 234) on December 3

Northwestern State Leaders

Jiselle Woodson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 30.8 FG%, 31.9 3PT% (15-for-47) Sharna Ayres: 11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64)

11.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.8 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (22-for-64) Karmelah Dean: 8.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.0 FG%

8.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 30.0 FG% Carla Celaya: 4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

4.7 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12) Jenny Ntambwe: 8.4 PTS, 47.3 FG%

Northwestern State Performance Insights

The Demons score 61.3 points per game (260th in college basketball) and concede 60.9 (121st in college basketball) for a +4 scoring differential overall.

In 2023-24 the Demons are scoring 26.9 more points per game at home (76.3) than on the road (49.4).

At home, Northwestern State concedes 48.5 points per game. On the road, it concedes 70.8.

