The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) visit the McNeese Cowboys (9-2) after losing four straight road games. The Cowboys are favored by 7.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 140.5.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -7.5 140.5

McNeese Betting Records & Stats

McNeese and its opponents have scored more than 140.5 points in four of seven games this season.

McNeese's games this season have had an average of 137.3 points, 3.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Cowboys have gone 6-1-0 ATS this season.

McNeese has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Cowboys have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from McNeese, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 4 57.1% 80.8 159.3 56.5 127.9 142.6 Louisiana 4 50% 78.5 159.3 71.4 127.9 152

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

The Cowboys average 80.8 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.4 the Ragin' Cajuns allow.

When McNeese scores more than 71.4 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 6-1-0 1-0 2-5-0 Louisiana 4-4-0 0-1 4-4-0

McNeese vs. Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

McNeese Louisiana 6-8 Home Record 14-0 3-14 Away Record 7-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-8-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.6 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.8 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-4-0

