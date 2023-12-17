The McNeese Cowboys (9-2) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

McNeese Stats Insights

  • This season, the Cowboys have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games McNeese shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cowboys sit at 65th.
  • The 80.8 points per game the Cowboys record are 9.4 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.4).
  • When McNeese scores more than 71.4 points, it is 7-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively McNeese has fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in road games.
  • Defensively the Cowboys have been better in home games this season, allowing 50.2 points per game, compared to 68 in road games.
  • McNeese is making 8.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 36% when playing at home and 42.5% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 UT Martin W 91-80 The Legacy Center
12/5/2023 Mississippi University for Women W 92-23 The Legacy Center
12/13/2023 Southern Miss W 67-48 The Legacy Center
12/17/2023 Louisiana - The Legacy Center
12/29/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
1/6/2024 @ Texas A&M-Commerce - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.