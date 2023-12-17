How to Watch McNeese vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (9-2) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
McNeese vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese Stats Insights
- This season, the Cowboys have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.
- In games McNeese shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cowboys sit at 65th.
- The 80.8 points per game the Cowboys record are 9.4 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.4).
- When McNeese scores more than 71.4 points, it is 7-1.
McNeese Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively McNeese has fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Cowboys have been better in home games this season, allowing 50.2 points per game, compared to 68 in road games.
- McNeese is making 8.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 36% when playing at home and 42.5% away from home.
McNeese Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UT Martin
|W 91-80
|The Legacy Center
|12/5/2023
|Mississippi University for Women
|W 92-23
|The Legacy Center
|12/13/2023
|Southern Miss
|W 67-48
|The Legacy Center
|12/17/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
