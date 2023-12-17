The McNeese Cowboys (9-2) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

McNeese vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese Stats Insights

This season, the Cowboys have a 50.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 46.2% of shots the Ragin' Cajuns' opponents have knocked down.

In games McNeese shoots better than 46.2% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 309th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cowboys sit at 65th.

The 80.8 points per game the Cowboys record are 9.4 more points than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (71.4).

When McNeese scores more than 71.4 points, it is 7-1.

McNeese Home & Away Comparison

Offensively McNeese has fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.3 per game in road games.

Defensively the Cowboys have been better in home games this season, allowing 50.2 points per game, compared to 68 in road games.

McNeese is making 8.3 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 more than it is averaging when playing on the road (7.8). In terms of three-point percentage, it is shooting 36% when playing at home and 42.5% away from home.

McNeese Upcoming Schedule