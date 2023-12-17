In the Week 15 contest between the New Orleans Saints and the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Lynn Bowden Jr. find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Lynn Bowden Jr. score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Bowden has 41 yards on six receptions. He has been targeted nine times, and posts 8.2 yards receiving per contest.

Bowden does not have a TD reception this year in five games.

Lynn Bowden Jr. Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Buccaneers 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 13 Lions 1 1 5 0 Week 14 Panthers 4 4 24 0

