The North Texas Eagles (9-1) will try to build on a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Cajundome. This game is at 5:00 PM ET.

Louisiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. North Texas Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles' 78.5 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 56.2 the Ragin' Cajuns give up.
  • When it scores more than 56.2 points, North Texas is 9-0.
  • Louisiana has a 5-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 78.5 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns put up 61.1 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 58.6 the Eagles allow.
  • Louisiana is 4-1 when scoring more than 58.6 points.
  • North Texas has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 61.1 points.
  • The Ragin' Cajuns are making 39.1% of their shots from the field, 4.4% higher than the Eagles concede to opponents (34.7%).
  • The Eagles' 46.6 shooting percentage from the field is 10.2 higher than the Ragin' Cajuns have conceded.

Louisiana Leaders

  • Tamera Johnson: 12.9 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 STL, 48.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
  • Tamiah Robinson: 4.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 28.6 FG%
  • Destiny Rice: 8.3 PTS, 45.5 FG%
  • Brandi Williams: 11.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 39 3PT% (16-for-41)
  • Ashlyn Jones: 4.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%

Louisiana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ New Orleans W 44-41 Lakefront Arena
12/10/2023 @ LSU L 83-53 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/13/2023 Lamar L 63-60 Cajundome
12/17/2023 North Texas - Cajundome
12/19/2023 LSU-Shreveport - Cajundome
12/30/2023 Appalachian State - Cajundome

