How to Watch Louisiana vs. McNeese on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowboys (9-2) will try to continue a four-game winning run when they host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (6-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The Legacy Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Louisiana vs. McNeese Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Stats Insights
- The Ragin' Cajuns' 47.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.5 percentage points higher than the Cowboys have allowed to their opponents (35.5%).
- Louisiana is 5-4 when it shoots higher than 35.5% from the field.
- The Cowboys are the rebounding team in the country, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 126th.
- The Ragin' Cajuns score an average of 78.5 points per game, 22.0 more points than the 56.5 the Cowboys allow.
- Louisiana is 6-4 when it scores more than 56.5 points.
Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Louisiana scored 85.6 points per game last season, 12.8 more than it averaged on the road (72.8).
- The Ragin' Cajuns conceded fewer points at home (67.4 per game) than away (74.9) last season.
- At home, Louisiana drained 7.9 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (6.4). Louisiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.9%) than on the road (33.8%).
Louisiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|L 88-65
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|L 72-67
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|W 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|@ McNeese
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Rice
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|@ Marshall
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
