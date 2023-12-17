Jamaal Williams will be up against the fourth-worst rushing defense in the NFL when his New Orleans Saints take on the New York Giants in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Williams has recorded 190 rushing yards on 63 attempts (21.1 ypg) this year. On the year, Williams also has nine receptions for 34 yards (3.8 ypg).

Williams vs. the Giants

Williams vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 64 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 64 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have put up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Giants during the 2023 season.

New York has given up one or more rushing TDs to 17 opposing players this year.

Two opposing rushers have scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Giants this season.

The rush defense of the Giants is giving up 135.1 yards per contest on the ground this year, which ranks 29th in the league.

The Giants' defense is ranked 30th in the league with 19 rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

Jamaal Williams Rushing Props vs. the Giants

Rushing Yards: 26.5 (-120)

Williams Rushing Insights

Williams has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him two times in six opportunities this season.

The Saints have passed 56.5% of the time and run 43.5% this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

He has carried the ball in 63 of his team's 366 total rushing attempts this season (17.2%).

Williams has no rushing touchdowns in nine games this year.

He has six red zone rushing carries (8.2% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Williams' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 12/10/2023 Week 14 11 ATT / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 12/3/2023 Week 13 5 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Falcons 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/12/2023 Week 10 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

