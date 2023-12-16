Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars will face the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Enterprise Center. If you'd like to wager on Seguin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Tyler Seguin vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Seguin Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Seguin has averaged 16:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Seguin has scored a goal in eight of 28 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Seguin has a point in 15 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points five times.

Seguin has an assist in 10 of 28 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Seguin goes over his points prop total is 52.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Seguin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Seguin Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 4 20 Points 2 9 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

