The Southern Jaguars (4-6) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the Tulane Green Wave (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tulane vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

The Green Wave are shooting 52.3% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points higher than the 47.8% the Jaguars allow to opponents.

Tulane is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 47.8% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Green Wave sit at 345th.

The 90.2 points per game the Green Wave put up are 12.3 more points than the Jaguars allow (77.9).

Tulane has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 77.9 points.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane put up 83.5 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.

The Green Wave gave up 75.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 83.3 in away games.

In home games, Tulane averaged 0.6 more threes per game (8.3) than away from home (7.7). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to when playing on the road (34.2%).

