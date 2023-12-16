The Dallas Stars (16-8-3) square off against the St. Louis Blues (14-14-1) at Enterprise Center on Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+. The Stars took down the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in their most recent game, while the Blues are coming off a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

During the past 10 outings for the Stars, their offense has put up 37 goals while their defense has allowed 37 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 24 power-play opportunities during that span, they have capitalized with nine goals (37.5% success rate).

As hockey action continues, prepare for the contest by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Saturday's game.

Stars vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer model for this contest expects a final score of Blues 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+115)

Blues (+115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars have gone 4-3-7 in overtime games as part of an overall record of 16-8-3.

In the 11 games Dallas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 7-2-2 record (good for 16 points).

The four times this season the Stars ended a game with just one goal, they went 1-2-1 (three points).

Dallas has finished 1-1-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering three points).

The Stars have scored three or more goals 19 times, and are 15-3-1 in those games (to register 31 points).

In the eight games when Dallas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it picked up 12 points after finishing 6-2-0.

When it has outshot its opponent, Dallas is 9-5-1 (19 points).

The Stars have been outshot by opponents 13 times, and went 8-3-2 (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 8th 3.44 Goals Scored 2.86 25th 13th 3.07 Goals Allowed 3.28 21st 23rd 29.9 Shots 30.4 16th 17th 31.1 Shots Allowed 32.5 27th 7th 25% Power Play % 8.14% 32nd 4th 86.67% Penalty Kill % 79.01% 20th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Stars vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.