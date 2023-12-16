The St. John's Red Storm (6-3) face the Fordham Rams (5-5) as double-digit, 13.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has an over/under of 150.5.

St. John's vs. Fordham Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under St. John's -13.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

St. John's vs Fordham Betting Records & Stats

The Red Storm have a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

St. John's has been at least a -1000 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Storm have a 90.9% chance to win.

Fordham has covered the spread twice in seven opportunities this season.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Rams this season with a +600 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Fordham has a 14.3% chance of walking away with the win.

St. John's vs. Fordham Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total St. John's 6 66.7% 80.3 152.9 71.0 139.5 147.6 Fordham 4 57.1% 72.6 152.9 68.5 139.5 140.2

Additional St. John's vs Fordham Insights & Trends

The Red Storm put up 11.8 more points per game (80.3) than the Rams give up (68.5).

St. John's is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall when scoring more than 68.5 points.

The Rams' 72.6 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 71.0 the Red Storm give up.

Fordham has put together a 2-3 ATS record and a 3-4 overall record in games it scores more than 71.0 points.

St. John's vs. Fordham Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) St. John's 4-5-0 2-1 6-3-0 Fordham 2-5-0 0-0 5-2-0

St. John's vs. Fordham Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

St. John's Fordham 11-5 Home Record 18-2 3-8 Away Record 6-5 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 13-6-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 77.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.3 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-8-0 6-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

