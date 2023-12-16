The Murray State Racers (3-6) will aim to stop a three-game losing run when they host the SE Louisiana Lions (2-8) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Lions have also lost three games in a row.

SE Louisiana vs. Murray State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Southland Games

SE Louisiana Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 41.4% from the field, 4.7% lower than the 46.1% the Racers' opponents have shot this season.
  • SE Louisiana is 2-1 when it shoots better than 46.1% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 249th.
  • The Lions put up only 3.7 fewer points per game (68.7) than the Racers allow their opponents to score (72.4).
  • When it scores more than 72.4 points, SE Louisiana is 2-1.

SE Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SE Louisiana scored 82.9 points per game last season, 9.1 more than it averaged on the road (73.8).
  • At home, the Lions gave up 75.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than they allowed on the road (77.2).
  • SE Louisiana knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.9%) than on the road (36.7%).

SE Louisiana Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ LSU L 73-66 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/9/2023 @ Southern L 69-44 F. G. Clark Center
12/12/2023 @ Louisiana Tech L 89-60 Thomas Assembly Center
12/16/2023 @ Murray State - CFSB Center
12/20/2023 Grambling - University Center (LA)
12/30/2023 Loyola-New Orleans - University Center (LA)

