The Rice Owls (4-6) are heavy favorites (-10.5) as they look to end a four-game road slide when they visit the Northwestern State Demons (1-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Prather Coliseum. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 151.5.

Northwestern State vs. Rice Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Natchitoches, Louisiana

Natchitoches, Louisiana Venue: Prather Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Rice -10.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Demons Betting Records & Stats

Northwestern State has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Northwestern State has a 151.1-point average over/under in its outings this season, 0.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Northwestern State is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

Northwestern State has been posted as the underdog seven times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Demons have been at least a +450 underdog on the moneyline five times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Northwestern State has an 18.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Northwestern State vs. Rice Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rice 3 33.3% 73.5 142.9 76.8 158.5 156.3 Northwestern State 5 55.6% 69.4 142.9 81.7 158.5 148.4

Additional Northwestern State Insights & Trends

The Demons average 7.4 fewer points per game (69.4) than the Owls give up to opponents (76.8).

Northwestern State vs. Rice Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rice 3-6-0 1-1 4-5-0 Northwestern State 5-4-0 2-3 7-2-0

Northwestern State vs. Rice Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Rice Northwestern State 11-7 Home Record 10-3 6-7 Away Record 10-7 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-5-0 81.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.6 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 10-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

