For bracketology insights on Nicholls State and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Nicholls State ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 4-6 0-0 NR NR 122

Nicholls State's best win

Nicholls State's signature win this season came on November 10 in a 68-66 victory against the LSU Tigers. With 18 points, Diante Smith was the leading scorer against LSU. Second on the team was Jalen White, with 17 points.

Nicholls State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Nicholls State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Nicholls State faces the 55th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Colonels' 21 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and nine are against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to Nicholls' upcoming schedule, it has 21 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Nicholls State's next game

Matchup: Maryland Terrapins vs. Nicholls State Colonels

Maryland Terrapins vs. Nicholls State Colonels Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 8:30 PM ET Location: Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland

Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland TV Channel: BTN

