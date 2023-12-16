How to Watch the McNeese vs. Tarleton State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The McNeese Cowgirls (4-7) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at The Legacy Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.
McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
McNeese vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison
- The Texans score 17.1 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cowgirls allow (81.9).
- McNeese's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.
- The Cowgirls put up 70.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 62.3 the Texans give up.
- McNeese has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 62.3 points.
- Tarleton State is 2-5 when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.
- This year the Cowgirls are shooting 39.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Texans concede.
McNeese Leaders
- Emilia Tenbrock: 11.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)
- Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67)
- Mireia Yespes: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
- Julia Puente Valverde: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%
McNeese Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Kansas State
|L 101-39
|Bramlage Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|@ LSU
|L 133-44
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/14/2023
|Centenary (LA)
|W 93-46
|The Legacy Center
|12/16/2023
|Tarleton State
|-
|The Legacy Center
|12/31/2023
|UAPB
|-
|The Legacy Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Northwestern State
|-
|Prather Coliseum
