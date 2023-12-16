The McNeese Cowgirls (4-7) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Tarleton State Texans (2-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at The Legacy Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

McNeese Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

The Texans score 17.1 fewer points per game (64.8) than the Cowgirls allow (81.9).

McNeese's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 64.8 points.

The Cowgirls put up 70.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 62.3 the Texans give up.

McNeese has a 4-3 record when putting up more than 62.3 points.

Tarleton State is 2-5 when giving up fewer than 70.6 points.

This year the Cowgirls are shooting 39.7% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Texans concede.

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 11.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

11.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67) Mireia Yespes: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%

