Saturday's contest at The Legacy Center has the Tarleton State Texans (2-6) taking on the McNeese Cowgirls (4-7) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-64 victory, heavily favoring Tarleton State.

In their last time out, the Cowgirls won on Thursday 93-46 over Centenary (LA).

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

McNeese vs. Tarleton State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tarleton State 77, McNeese 64

Other Southland Predictions

McNeese Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls haven't beaten a single D1 opponent this season.

The Cowgirls have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

McNeese has three losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

McNeese 2023-24 Best Wins

McNeese Leaders

Emilia Tenbrock: 11.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

11.8 PTS, 43.9 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31) Boston Berry: 7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26)

7.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 28.4 FG%, 19.2 3PT% (5-for-26) Azjah Reeves: 9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67)

9.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.9 3PT% (16-for-67) Mireia Yespes: 10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 62.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Julia Puente Valverde: 5.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%

McNeese Performance Insights

The Cowgirls are being outscored by 11.3 points per game with a -124 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.6 points per game (125th in college basketball) and allow 81.9 per contest (350th in college basketball).

