Should you bet on Matt Duchene to score a goal when the Dallas Stars and the St. Louis Blues meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Matt Duchene score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Duchene stats and insights

In eight of 27 games this season, Duchene has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Blues this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Duchene has accumulated one goal and five assists.

He has a 12.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Duchene recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 2 1 1 14:59 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:28 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 17:47 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 2 0 2 20:37 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:07 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:33 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 16:38 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 1 0 1 16:28 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:03 Home L 7-4

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

