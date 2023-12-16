The Dallas Stars, with Mason Marchment, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the St. Louis Blues. Looking to bet on Marchment's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Mason Marchment vs. Blues Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:24 per game on the ice, is +6.

Marchment has scored a goal in eight of 28 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchment has a point in 14 of 28 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 28 games this season, Marchment has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchment's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchment has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Marchment Stats vs. the Blues

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-12).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. St. Louis 28 Games 4 19 Points 0 9 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

