The Texas Longhorns (7-2) will be looking to continue a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the LSU Tigers (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Toyota Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. LSU matchup.

LSU vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

LSU vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

LSU vs. Texas Betting Trends

LSU has compiled a 3-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Texas has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of nine times this season.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 LSU, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly higher (73rd in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (139th).

The Tigers were +10000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the -biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of LSU winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

