Saturday's game at Toyota Center has the No. 19 Texas Longhorns (7-2) taking on the LSU Tigers (6-4) at 12:00 PM (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a 74-69 win for Texas, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

LSU vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

LSU vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 74, LSU 69

Spread & Total Prediction for LSU vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-5.7)

Texas (-5.7) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

Texas is 2-7-0 against the spread this season compared to LSU's 3-7-0 ATS record. The Longhorns have a 4-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

LSU Performance Insights

The Tigers are outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game, with a +50 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.0 points per game (231st in college basketball) and give up 68.0 per contest (112th in college basketball).

LSU pulls down 35.0 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball), compared to the 34.8 of its opponents.

LSU knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball), 3.2 fewer than its opponents.

LSU forces 14.2 turnovers per game (65th in college basketball) while committing 14.2 (329th in college basketball).

