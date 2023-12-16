The New Orleans Bowl features a battle between the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (who are 3-point favorites) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on December 16, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the outing is set at 59.5.

Jacksonville State is averaging 29.8 points per game on offense this year (52nd in the FBS), and is surrendering 20.3 points per game (26th) on the defensive side of the ball. From an offensive angle, Louisiana is putting up 405.7 total yards per game (50th-ranked). It ranks 60th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (373.2 total yards given up per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome TV Channel: ESPN

Jacksonville State vs Louisiana Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jacksonville State -3 -115 -105 59.5 -110 -110 -160 +130

Looking to place a bet on Louisiana vs. Jacksonville State? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Louisiana Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Ragin' Cajuns are accumulating 404.7 yards per game (-40-worst in college football) and giving up 332 (48th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

In their past three games, the Ragin' Cajuns are putting up 35.7 points per game (41st in college football) and conceding 28.7 per game (-24-worst).

In the air, during the past three games, Louisiana has picked up an average of 262.7 yards (66th in the nation), and allowed 155.3 (43rd).

The Ragin' Cajuns are accumulating 142 rushing yards per game in their past three games (-4-worst in college football), and allowing 176.7 per game (-39-worst).

The Ragin' Cajuns have covered the spread twice and are 1-2 overall in their past three contests.

Louisiana has gone over the total in each of its past three games.

Louisiana Betting Records & Stats

Louisiana has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this year, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Out of Louisiana's 12 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (58.3%).

This season, Louisiana has won two out of the four games in which it has been the underdog.

Louisiana has a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Bet on Louisiana to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Louisiana Stats Leaders

Zeon Chriss has thrown for 1,222 yards on 102-of-153 passing with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 492 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Kibodi has carried the ball 129 times for 729 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Jacob Bernard leads his squad with 473 receiving yards on 37 catches with one touchdown.

Peter LeBlanc has put together a 449-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 29 passes on 44 targets.

Neal Johnson has racked up 356 reciving yards (29.7 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

Cameron Whitfield has seven sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 34 tackles.

Louisiana's tackle leader, K.C. Ossai, has 64 tackles, one TFL, and one sack this year.

Tyrone Lewis has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 57 tackles, 0.5 sacks, and three passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.