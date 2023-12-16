How to Watch the Louisiana Tech vs. Alcorn State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-9) will be looking to stop a nine-game losing streak when hosting the Alcorn State Braves (2-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Thomas Assembly Center. It will air at 3:00 PM ET.
Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Louisiana Tech vs. Alcorn State Scoring Comparison
- The Braves' 49.3 points per game are 21.1 fewer points than the 70.4 the Lady Techsters allow.
- The Lady Techsters score 62.5 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 68.1 the Braves allow.
- When Louisiana Tech puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 2-0.
- When Alcorn State allows fewer than 62.5 points, it is 2-1.
- This season the Lady Techsters are shooting 40% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Braves give up.
- The Braves make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 12.2% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisiana Tech Leaders
- Salma Bates: 11.3 PTS, 2 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (21-for-83)
- Anna Larr Roberson: 11.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)
- Robyn Lee: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.1 FG%
- Silvia Nativi: 6.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)
Louisiana Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ Arkansas
|L 100-60
|Bud Walton Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|L 69-58
|First National Bank Arena
|12/14/2023
|SMU
|L 69-53
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/18/2023
|Cal Baptist
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|12/21/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
