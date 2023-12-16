When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Louisiana Tech be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

Want to bet on Louisiana Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Louisiana Tech ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 22

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Louisiana Tech's best wins

Louisiana Tech picked up its best win of the season on November 22 by registering a 71-62 victory over the McNeese Cowboys, a top 50 team in the RPI. The leading scorer against McNeese was Daniel Batcho, who put up 17 points with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

68-55 at home over Nicholls State (No. 138/RPI) on December 2

56-49 on the road over SFA (No. 151/RPI) on December 5

72-67 at home over Louisiana (No. 177/RPI) on December 9

67-53 at home over Southern Utah (No. 253/RPI) on November 21

73-63 on the road over UL Monroe (No. 256/RPI) on November 16

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

The Bulldogs have tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, Louisiana Tech has two wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 46th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Louisiana Tech has drawn the 109th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

Glancing at Louisiana Tech's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Louisiana Tech's next game

Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Seattle U Redhawks vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Louisiana Tech games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.