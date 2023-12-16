Saturday's game that pits the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-9) against the Alcorn State Braves (2-5) at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 65-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisiana Tech, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

In their most recent matchup on Thursday, the Lady Techsters suffered a 69-53 loss to SMU.

Louisiana Tech vs. Alcorn State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Tech vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 65, Alcorn State 59

Other CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

This year, the Lady Techsters are winless versus Division 1 opponents.

The Lady Techsters have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in Division 1.

Louisiana Tech has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

The Lady Techsters have four losses to Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the country.

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (21-for-83)

11.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 32.3 FG%, 25.3 3PT% (21-for-83) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11)

11.8 PTS, 51.4 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (5-for-11) Robyn Lee: 9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.1 FG%

9.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.1 FG% Silvia Nativi: 6.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

6.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Jianna Morris: 7.3 PTS, 29.3 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (9-for-33)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters have a -87 scoring differential, falling short by 7.9 points per game. They're putting up 62.5 points per game to rank 245th in college basketball and are giving up 70.4 per contest to rank 286th in college basketball.

The Lady Techsters are averaging 71.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 58.2 points per contest.

Louisiana Tech is surrendering 54.5 points per game this year at home, which is 28.1 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (82.6).

