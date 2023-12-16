If you reside in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the info you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Madison Preparatory

Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on December 16

12:30 PM CT on December 16 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwood High School at Madison Preparatory