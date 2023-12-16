Caddo Parish, Louisiana has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Caddo Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Stanley High School at C.E. Byrd High School

Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 16

9:00 AM CT on December 16 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Natchitoches Central High School at Northwood High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 16

12:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Evangel Christian Academy at Bossier High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16

3:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Bossier City, LA

Bossier City, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwood High School at Madison Preparatory

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 16

5:00 PM CT on December 16 Location: Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Arcadia High School at North Caddo High School