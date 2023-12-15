Pelicans vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (14-11) face the Charlotte Hornets (7-15) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSNO. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and BSNO
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-6.5
|232.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Pelicans Betting Records & Stats
- New Orleans' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 232.5 points nine times.
- The average total in New Orleans' games this season is 229.2, 3.3 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Pelicans have gone 15-10-0 ATS this season.
- This season, New Orleans has been favored 10 times and won five of those games.
- New Orleans has a record of 2-1 when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Pelicans, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pelicans vs Hornets Additional Info
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pelicans vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 232.5
|% of Games Over 232.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|9
|36%
|114.9
|227.9
|114.2
|235
|228.3
|Hornets
|12
|54.5%
|113
|227.9
|120.8
|235
|228.7
Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends
- The Pelicans are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pelicans have gone over the total five times.
- New Orleans owns a better record against the spread in home games (10-3-0) than it does in road games (5-7-0).
- The Pelicans score 5.9 fewer points per game (114.9) than the Hornets allow (120.8).
- When New Orleans scores more than 120.8 points, it is 8-1 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|15-10
|2-1
|12-13
|Hornets
|9-13
|4-6
|14-8
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pelicans vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Hornets
|114.9
|113
|13
|19
|8-1
|7-6
|8-1
|7-6
|114.2
|120.8
|18
|26
|10-2
|2-3
|10-2
|2-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.