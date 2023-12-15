The Dallas Stars' upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators is set for Friday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Jani Hakanpaa light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Jani Hakanpaa score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Hakanpaa stats and insights

Hakanpaa is yet to score through 27 games this season.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

Hakanpaa has no points on the power play.

Senators defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 78 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Hakanpaa recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:54 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 17:51 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:26 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:06 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:50 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:39 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:01 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 2-1 OT

Stars vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

