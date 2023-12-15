The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana today, we've got the information.

East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Madison Preparatory

  • Game Time: 12:01 AM CT on December 14
  • Location: Baton Rouge, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Scotlandville High School

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Baton Rouge, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Belaire High School at Live Oak High School

  • Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Denham Springs, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Private School at Ascension Christian High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Gonzales, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Liberty High School at Madison Preparatory

  • Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 15
  • Location: Baton Rouge, LA
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

