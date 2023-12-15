Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ascension Parish Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Ascension Parish, Louisiana today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ascension Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central Private School at Ascension Christian High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Gonzales, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.