The Lamar Cardinals (4-4) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UL Monroe Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UL Monroe Players to Watch

  • Terry Anderson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Adam Hamilton: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Chris Pryor: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Cody Pennebaker: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lamar Players to Watch

  • Anderson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Hamilton: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Pryor: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Pennebaker: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Stat Comparison

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank
42nd 83.6 Points Scored 67.0 314th
305th 77.3 Points Allowed 72.5 210th
41st 37.8 Rebounds 37.8 41st
35th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 14.8 3rd
34th 9.6 3pt Made 5.8 302nd
25th 17.6 Assists 14.7 103rd
294th 13.6 Turnovers 12.8 239th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.