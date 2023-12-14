The Lamar Cardinals (4-4) face the UL Monroe Warhawks (3-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Game Information

UL Monroe Players to Watch

Terry Anderson: 12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Adam Hamilton: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Chris Pryor: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Cody Pennebaker: 9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Ja'Sean Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lamar Players to Watch

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Stat Comparison

Lamar Rank Lamar AVG UL Monroe AVG UL Monroe Rank 42nd 83.6 Points Scored 67.0 314th 305th 77.3 Points Allowed 72.5 210th 41st 37.8 Rebounds 37.8 41st 35th 11.8 Off. Rebounds 14.8 3rd 34th 9.6 3pt Made 5.8 302nd 25th 17.6 Assists 14.7 103rd 294th 13.6 Turnovers 12.8 239th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.