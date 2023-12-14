The Lamar Cardinals (4-5) will attempt to continue a three-game home winning streak when taking on the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-4) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Montagne Center, airing at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UL Monroe vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

  • The Warhawks make 43.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (42.6%).
  • In games UL Monroe shoots better than 42.6% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
  • The Warhawks are the 36th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 64th.
  • The 71.8 points per game the Warhawks record are 6.9 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (78.7).
  • UL Monroe has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.7 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively UL Monroe has played better in home games this season, scoring 87.5 points per game, compared to 56 per game in road games.
  • In home games, the Warhawks are allowing 0.3 fewer points per game (70) than away from home (70.3).
  • When playing at home, UL Monroe is making 0.3 more three-pointers per game (6.3) than in road games (6). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (30.9%) compared to when playing on the road (28.9%).

UL Monroe Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Northwestern State W 74-70 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/5/2023 Champion Christian W 110-63 Fant-Ewing Coliseum
12/12/2023 @ Sam Houston L 63-62 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
12/18/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center

