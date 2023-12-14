The Furman Paladins (5-5) will try to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Furman matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tulane vs. Furman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Tulane vs. Furman Betting Trends

Tulane has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Green Wave's seven games have hit the over.

Furman has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this year.

A total of six Paladins games this year have hit the over.

