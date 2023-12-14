The Furman Paladins (5-5) will visit the Tulane Green Wave (6-2) after dropping four consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Tulane vs. Furman Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Stats Insights

This season, the Green Wave have a 51.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% higher than the 46.6% of shots the Paladins' opponents have hit.

Tulane is 6-0 when it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.

The Green Wave are the 349th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Paladins rank 84th.

The Green Wave average 8.4 more points per game (86.9) than the Paladins allow (78.5).

When Tulane scores more than 78.5 points, it is 6-0.

Tulane Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tulane averaged 83.5 points per game in home games last year. In away games, it averaged 81.8 points per contest.

The Green Wave allowed 75.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (83.3).

At home, Tulane sunk 0.6 more treys per game (8.3) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (36.3%) compared to in away games (34.2%).

Tulane Upcoming Schedule