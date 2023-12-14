Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana today? We've got you covered.

Natchitoches Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Natchitoches Central High School at Anacoco High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 14

5:00 PM CT on December 14 Location: Anacoco, LA

Anacoco, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakeview High School at C.E. Byrd High School

Game Time: 5:50 PM CT on December 14

5:50 PM CT on December 14 Location: Shreveport, LA

Shreveport, LA How to Stream: Watch Here

Haughton High School at St Mary Catholic School