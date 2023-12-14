Thursday's contest at Thomas Assembly Center has the SMU Mustangs (3-5) taking on the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-8) at 7:00 PM (on December 14). Our computer prediction projects a victory for SMU by a score of 72-67, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Lady Techsters enter this contest after a 69-58 loss to Arkansas State on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Louisiana Tech vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 72, Louisiana Tech 67

Other CUSA Predictions

Louisiana Tech Schedule Analysis

The Lady Techsters have no victories against Division 1 teams this season.

The Lady Techsters have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (three).

Louisiana Tech has two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

The Lady Techsters have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Louisiana Tech Leaders

Salma Bates: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71)

11.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 33.9 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (20-for-71) Anna Larr Roberson: 11.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8)

11.7 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 50 3PT% (4-for-8) Silvia Nativi: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.1 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Robyn Lee: 9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG%

9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.2 FG% Jianna Morris: 8 PTS, 30.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

Louisiana Tech Performance Insights

The Lady Techsters' -71 scoring differential (being outscored by 7.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 63.4 points per game (227th in college basketball) while giving up 70.5 per contest (284th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.