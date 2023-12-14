Grambling vs. Drake: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 14
The Drake Bulldogs (9-1) will attempt to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Grambling Tigers (2-7) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Knapp Center as big, 23.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 142.5 points.
Grambling vs. Drake Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Des Moines, Iowa
- Venue: Knapp Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Drake
|-23.5
|142.5
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Grambling has played four games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 142.5 points.
- The average total for Grambling's games this season has been 147.4, 4.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Grambling has covered the spread once in seven opportunities this season.
- Drake (4-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 44.4% of the time, 30.1% more often than Grambling (1-6-0) this season.
Grambling vs. Drake Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Drake
|6
|66.7%
|78.5
|145.6
|68.0
|148.3
|144.3
|Grambling
|4
|57.1%
|67.1
|145.6
|80.3
|148.3
|137.2
Additional Grambling Insights & Trends
- The Tigers score an average of 67.1 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 68.0 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
Grambling vs. Drake Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 23.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Drake
|4-5-0
|0-0
|5-4-0
|Grambling
|1-6-0
|1-1
|4-3-0
Grambling vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Drake
|Grambling
|14-1
|Home Record
|11-1
|6-6
|Away Record
|9-6
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-4-0
|4-7-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|73.0
|72.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.9
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-6-0
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-9-0
