The Drake Bulldogs (6-1) play the Grambling Tigers (2-5) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Grambling vs. Drake Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Grambling Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Darnell Brodie: 14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kevin Overton: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Atin Wright: 14.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Conor Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Drake Players to Watch

DeVries: 19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Brodie: 14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

14.2 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Overton: 14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Wright: 14.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Enright: 6.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grambling vs. Drake Stat Comparison

Drake Rank Drake AVG Grambling AVG Grambling Rank 78th 80.6 Points Scored 70.4 267th 191st 71.6 Points Allowed 80.6 334th 305th 30.0 Rebounds 28.9 328th 291st 7.6 Off. Rebounds 9.1 181st 139th 7.9 3pt Made 4.1 355th 55th 16.1 Assists 10.6 320th 21st 9.0 Turnovers 13.3 271st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.