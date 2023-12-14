The Drake Bulldogs (9-1) welcome in the Grambling Tigers (2-7) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grambling vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grambling Stats Insights

  • This season, Grambling has a 1-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 44.9% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 204th.
  • The Tigers average just 0.9 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Bulldogs give up (68.0).
  • Grambling is 2-0 when it scores more than 68.0 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grambling Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Grambling scored 73.0 points per game last season, 8.1 more than it averaged away (64.9).
  • The Tigers conceded fewer points at home (56.3 per game) than away (66.7) last season.
  • Grambling drained more 3-pointers at home (5.3 per game) than on the road (5.1) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (40.5%) than on the road (32.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grambling Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 @ Troy L 80-67 Trojan Arena
12/2/2023 @ Dayton L 76-46 UD Arena
12/10/2023 @ Washington State L 83-65 Beasley Coliseum
12/14/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/20/2023 @ SE Louisiana - University Center (LA)
12/22/2023 @ Florida - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.