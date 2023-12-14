Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Washington-Marion High School at Madison Preparatory