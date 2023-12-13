The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they visit the McNeese Cowboys (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Cowboys have also won three games in a row. The matchup's point total is set at 141.5.

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lake Charles, Louisiana

Lake Charles, Louisiana Venue: The Legacy Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under McNeese -6.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

McNeese Betting Records & Stats

McNeese and its opponents have combined to score more than 141.5 points two times this season (in six games).

McNeese's contests this year have an average point total of 139.5, 2.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys are 5-1-0 ATS this season.

McNeese has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Cowboys have played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from McNeese, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total McNeese 2 33.3% 82.2 153.1 57.3 124.5 142.8 Southern Miss 3 42.9% 70.9 153.1 67.2 124.5 140.0

Additional McNeese Insights & Trends

The Cowboys record 15.0 more points per game (82.2) than the Golden Eagles allow (67.2).

McNeese is 4-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall when scoring more than 67.2 points.

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) McNeese 5-1-0 1-0 2-4-0 Southern Miss 2-5-0 1-1 3-3-0

McNeese vs. Southern Miss Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

McNeese Southern Miss 6-8 Home Record 15-0 3-14 Away Record 8-7 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 7-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 74.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.6 64.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

