The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) aim to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The game airs on SEC Network+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Alabama State matchup in this article.

LSU vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

LSU vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM LSU (-20.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel LSU (-20.5) 144.5 -4500 +1600 Bet on this game at FanDuel

LSU vs. Alabama State Betting Trends

LSU is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Alabama State has covered five times in six games with a spread this season.

In the Hornets' six chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

LSU Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 LSU is 78th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (147th).

LSU's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

