How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama State on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alabama State Hornets (4-4) hope to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the LSU Tigers (5-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
LSU vs. Alabama State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV: SEC Network+
LSU Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 41% the Hornets allow to opponents.
- LSU is 4-2 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 262nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hornets sit at 11th.
- The Tigers put up 72.9 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 75.3 the Hornets give up.
- LSU is 2-0 when scoring more than 75.3 points.
LSU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- LSU put up 69.3 points per game in home games last season, compared to 62.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.9 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Tigers gave up 6.5 fewer points per game (69.7) than when playing on the road (76.2).
- LSU averaged 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.5 more threes and 0.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.1 threes per game, 32.5% three-point percentage).
LSU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 80-57
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/1/2023
|SE Louisiana
|W 73-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/9/2023
|Kansas State
|L 75-60
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/13/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas
|-
|Toyota Center
|12/21/2023
|Lamar
|-
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
