Wednesday's game features the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-3) matching up at Cajundome (on December 13) at 6:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 61-58 victory for Lamar, who is slightly favored based on our model.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Ragin' Cajuns suffered an 83-53 loss to LSU.

Louisiana vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 61, Louisiana 58

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Louisiana Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Ragin' Cajuns defeated the Nicholls Colonels 69-63 on November 18.

Louisiana 2023-24 Best Wins

69-63 at home over Nicholls (No. 248) on November 18

44-41 on the road over New Orleans (No. 300) on December 2

Louisiana Leaders

Tamera Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2 STL, 46.2 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Tamiah Robinson: 4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.6 FG%

4.5 PTS, 1.4 STL, 27.6 FG% Destiny Rice: 8.5 PTS, 45.8 FG%

8.5 PTS, 45.8 FG% Brandi Williams: 10.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)

10.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35) Ashlyn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 54.5 FG%

Louisiana Performance Insights

The Ragin' Cajuns have a +47 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.9 points per game. They're putting up 61.3 points per game to rank 258th in college basketball and are giving up 55.4 per outing to rank 42nd in college basketball.

