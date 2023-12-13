The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-4) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Cajundome. It airs at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Louisiana vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Louisiana Stats Insights

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Colonels' opponents have knocked down.

Louisiana is 4-3 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Ragin' Cajuns are the 313th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels rank first.

The Ragin' Cajuns record only 4.0 more points per game (79.1) than the Colonels give up (75.1).

Louisiana is 3-2 when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Louisiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Louisiana posted 85.6 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Ragin' Cajuns gave up 67.4 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 74.9.

At home, Louisiana drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.9) than away from home (6.4). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (40.9%) compared to when playing on the road (33.8%).

Louisiana Upcoming Schedule