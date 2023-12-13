CJ McCollum and the rest of the New Orleans Pelicans will be facing off versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 121-107 win over the Timberwolves (his previous action) McCollum put up 23 points and four assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on McCollum's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

CJ McCollum Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 20.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 Assists 6.5 5.8 PRA -- 30.9 PR -- 25.1 3PM 2.5 3.0



Looking to bet on one or more of McCollum's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

CJ McCollum Insights vs. the Wizards

McCollum is responsible for taking 7.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.3 per game.

McCollum is averaging 7.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

McCollum's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 14th in the NBA with 105.7 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average the fourth-most possessions per game with 101.8.

Defensively, the Wizards are last in the league, allowing 126.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Wizards have conceded 49.7 rebounds per contest, which is worst in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards are ranked last in the NBA, conceding 29.9 per game.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Wizards are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

CJ McCollum vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 36 24 5 5 2 1 1 1/9/2023 31 34 5 1 4 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.