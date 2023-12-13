The Colorado Avalanche (17-9-2) take on the Buffalo Sabres (12-14-3) at Ball Arena on Wednesday, December 13 at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, Max, and ALT. The Avalanche knocked off the Calgary Flames 6-5 in their most recent outing, while the Sabres are coming off a 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Avalanche vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Avalanche (-210) Sabres (+170) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have been a moneyline favorite 26 times this season, and have finished 16-10 in those games.

Colorado has a record of 5-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -210 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

The Avalanche have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In 15 games this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Sabres Betting Insights

The Sabres have won six, or 31.6%, of the 19 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season Buffalo has won three of its five games when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 37.0% chance of victory for the Sabres.

Buffalo and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 12 of 29 games this season.

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Sabres Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 99 (4th) Goals 84 (20th) 86 (16th) Goals Allowed 95 (25th) 20 (11th) Power Play Goals 12 (25th) 14 (7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 17 (13th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

Colorado has covered the spread twice in its past 10 contests, and is 5-3-2 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Colorado went over four times.

The Avalanche's past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 1.2 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.5 per game for a total of 99 this season.

On defense, the Avalanche have allowed 86 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th in NHL action.

With a +13 goal differential, they're ranked seventh-best in the league.

Sabres Advanced Stats

The Sabres went 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests, including a 5-5-0 ledger against the spread in that span.

Buffalo has gone over the total in five of its last 10 contests.

The Sabres and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Sabres' game goal totals average 7.5 goals, equal to their season-long game scoring average.

The Sabres have scored 84 goals this season (2.9 per game) to rank 20th in the league.

The Sabres' 95 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.

They have a -11 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.

