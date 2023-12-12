The Sam Houston Bearkats (5-5) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-3) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

UL Monroe vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UL Monroe Stats Insights

This season, UL Monroe has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.2% from the field.

The Bearkats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks rank sixth.

The Warhawks average only 0.8 more points per game (73.1) than the Bearkats give up (72.3).

UL Monroe has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.

UL Monroe Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UL Monroe scored more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (62.9) last season.

The Warhawks gave up 64.8 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 away.

UL Monroe sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.0 per game) than on the road (7.6) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.3%) than away (35.0%).

